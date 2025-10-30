E-Paper | October 30, 2025

AJK decentralisation

Published October 30, 2025
THE current setup of key administrative offices in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is creating real problems for the people. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (AJKPSC) has only one office located in Muzaffarabad. This means candidates from other districts must travel long and difficult distances just to take part in interviews or examinations.

Sadly, there have been cases where candidates arrived only to find that their papers were cancelled at the last moment. This wastes their time, and puts a financial burden on already struggling families.

A similar issue exists with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJKBISE), which is based in Mirpur. For simple tasks, like paper rechecking, getting certificates, or solving academic issues, students and parents from far-off districts are forced to travel all the way to Mirpur. Many times, they reach there only to discover that the relevant officials are absent, or offices are closed, which adds to their frustration and stress. These challenges point to the bigger issue of poor planning and lack of consideration for the needs of the public.

To solve these problems, the government should establish divisional offices of both the AJKPSC and the AJKBISE in all major divisions of AJK. This would make basic services more accessible to everyone, save time and money, and reduce the pressure on the current centralised offices.

More importantly, it would show that the government cares about making life easier for the people, and is serious about improving governance.

If AJK truly wants to move towards progress and fair governance, it must focus on decentralising its services. People should not have to suffer just to have access to the most basic of services. Setting up regional offices is not just a convenience, but is a necessary step towards making the system more just, fair and efficient.

Khateeb Khan
Kotli, AJK

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

