Greek envoy vows to streamline visa procedures for Pakistanis

Bakhtawar Mian Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:00am
ISLAMABAD: Greek Ambassador Ms Eleni Pouríchi on Wednesday said her country has been making efforts to streamline visa procedures for Pakistanis, promote student exchanges, and explore new opportunities in technical collaboration and skilled migration.

She reaffirmed Greece’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan and expressed appreciation for the constructive dialogue with Parliamentarians.

She outlined Greece’s adherence to international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, emphasizing cooperation in areas such as national security, migration management, climate change, and education.

Ambassador Pouríchi also highlighted the potential for expanding trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, and olive cultivation, and encouraged greater engagement between the business communities of both countries.

She expressed these views in a meeting of Pakistan–Greece Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Parliament House, which was chaired Senator Rubina Qaimkhani.

Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and Greece.

Ms Qaimkhani emphasised the importance of enhanced parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, noting that such interactions are vital for building mutual understanding and collaboration.

She expressed Pakistan’s interest in reviving high-level parliamentary visits, recalling that the last such exchange took place in 2006. She also highlighted the constructive role of the Pakistani diaspora in Greece, whose remittances and positive contributions continue to serve as a bridge between the two nations.

She noted the shared challenge of irregular migration and underscored the need for a cooperative approach to ensure legal, safe, and regulated avenues for employment. She appreciated Greece’s efforts to integrate Pakistani workers and recognized the importance of working together on migration-related issues within a humane and rules-based framework.

Senator Fawzia Arshad proposed enhanced cooperation in agriculture, digital innovation, and education. She drew attention to the potential for collaboration in olive cultivation and related agricultural industries in Pakistan’s Potohar region, where the climate and soil conditions are well suited for such initiatives. She also highlighted the importance of continued dialogue on humanitarian and regional issues, including the peaceful resolution of long-standing disputes such as Kashmir, in accordance with international principles. Senator Fawzia further underlined the value of cooperation on climate resilience and disaster management.

Both sides expressed their resolve to maintain close engagement through parliamentary and institutional channels and to explore practical avenues of cooperation in education, trade, migration management, and people-to-people exchanges. The discussions reflected a shared desire to transform the longstanding goodwill between Pakistan and Greece into tangible partnerships and mutually beneficial initiatives.

Senior officials from the Senate Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

