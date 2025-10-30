E-Paper | October 30, 2025

30 PTI workers acquitted in May 9 case

Our Correspondent Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 05:01am
GUJRAT: A local court on Wednesday acquitted 30 workers of the PTI, including former MPA Saleem Sarwar Jora, in a case related to the violence of May 9.

The A Division police station had booked the former MPA and 30 PTI workers on May 9 in a case lodged under seven different sections of the PPC and Sound Act.

Judge Tehzeebul Hassan wrote in the order that the police failed to present any local witness in the case and acquitted the suspects.

Gujrat District Bar Association former president advocate Shamshadullah Malhi and others represented the suspects in the court.

UoG: The University of Gujrat (UoG) claimed to have taken a groundbreaking step in academic recruitment by introducing an AI-powered system for research paper verification — the first of its kind in Pakistan’s higher education sector.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, a meeting and a training session were held on Tuesday at the Hafiz Hayat Campus to review the scrutiny process for the currently under-evaluation positions of assistant professors. Representatives from the HR Department, ORIC and the Scrutiny Committee attended the session, which emphasised transparency and efficiency in faculty hiring.

Led by the Directorate of IT Services, the training showcased the UoG Job Portal’s newly-inte

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025

