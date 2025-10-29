At least 13 people, including 2 cops, injured in separate attacks across Balochistan: officials

At least 13 people, including two police officials, were injured as two separate attacks were reported in Balochistan on Wednesday, according to local officials.

A grenade attack on a police mobile was reported along the national highway in the province’s Dera Murad Jamali area, which injured 13 people, including 2 officers.

According to police officials, unknown suspects attacked the vehicle while it was patrolling along the highway.

Immediately after the attack, police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and started an investigation into the incident, while security in the area was tightened.

Civil Hospital Dera Murad Jamali Medical Superintendent Dr Naseer Ahmed Imrani confirmed that 13 people, including two policemen, were injured in the attack and transported to the facility.

“A woman and two children are also among the injured, who are being provided medical assistance,” Imrani said. “The police have started investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, Nasirabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Sarwar Bhiyo told local journalists that unidentified suspects fired four rockets at Jaffar Express on the railway track near Nutal.

“The attack was on the Jaffar Express, but fortunately, there was no loss of life,” he said. “FC and police personnel immediately retaliated, as a result of which the attackers fled the scene.”

Police officials said that the incident took place at Altafabad, where four rockets were fired, but the train safely reached Dera Murad Jamali railway station.

Security forces reached the area and established a cordon to sanitise the incident site.

“The Jaffar Express and Bolan Mail have been sent to Jacobabad after clearance from Dera Murad Jamali,” SSP Bhiyo said. “After the incident, security forces have further tightened security around the railway track.”