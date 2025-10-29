Chinese investors interested in railway, freight corridor projects

RAWALPINDI: Chinese businessmen expressed their interest in investing under the BOT (Build–Operate–Transfer) framework in railway and freight corridor projects.

The interest was shown by a delegation of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) during a meeting with the minister. They also discussed issues concerning investment, technical cooperation and regional connectivity.

Secretary General of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) Jiang Yi arrived in Railways ministry along with a high-level delegation comprising representatives of leading Chinese logistics, transport, and aviation companies.

The meeting focused on investment opportunities, technical collaboration, freight operations, and strengthening the logistics network between Pakistan and China.

The minister briefed the delegation on ongoing development projects and highlighted the potential for foreign and private sector investment in Pakistan Railways.

He informed the delegation that an agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the Karachi–Rohri section has already been finalized, while cooperation with China is being explored for Rohri–Peshawar, Nokundi–Gwadar, and ML-2 (Attock–Rohri) segments.

Mr Abbasi emphasised that the Karachi-to-Peshawar rail corridor is fully operational, providing a vital trade link to Central Asian states, while the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) railway project serves as a strategic initiative for enhancing regional connectivity and trade mobility.

The Chinese delegation appreciated Pakistan Railways’ reform agenda, modernization efforts, and private sector engagement model.

The minister reaffirmed that Pakistan Railways is fully open to businessmen to businessmen partnerships and BOT-based collaborations, noting that technological cooperation with China will introduce modern freight management systems, digital logistics operations, and advanced railway engineering practices.

He added that Chinese investment would significantly enhance infrastructure, operational efficiency, and transit capacity, enabling Pakistan to emerge as a regional railway transit hub.

Both sides agreed to pursue joint initiatives in technical training, technology transfer, and expansion of the logistics network in the coming months. The minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to long-term economic partnership, sustainable railway development, and enhanced connectivity across the region.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025