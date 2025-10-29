Securing of crime scene, evidence in rape cases stressed

LAKKI MARWAT: The experts at the two-day workshop have underlined the need for securing the crime scene and obtaining evidence correctly in rape cases, saying that transparent and evidence-based investigation in such cases can prove helpful in providing justice to rape victims and taking the rapists to task.

The police bureau of investigation, with the collaboration of Bannu Medical College, had organised the capacity building workshop for stakeholders on the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act 2021 on the college premises on Tuesday.

Additional deputy commissioner Umar Khitab inaugurated the opening session of the workshop and shed light on the significance of such training sessions. He declared close coordination between all institutions inevitable for true implementation of anti-rape laws.

Speaking on the occasion, SP investigation Sajid Mumtaz said that the two-day training workshop had been organised on the special instructions of additional IG investigation Muhammad Alam Shinwari to acquaint all stakeholders with their role and responsibilities to deal with rape cases under the newly promulgated Anti-Rape Act.

Workshop seeks to improve Anti-Rape Act implementation

He highlighted the importance of crime scene management, first response, medical and medico-legal procedure and the crisis cell and shelter mechanism in rape cases, saying that the investigators should have knowledge about how to secure the crime scene and collect evidence correctly.

He said that the first response in rape cases was crucial and of much importance and the officers who reached the crime scene should be acquainted with the procedures and immediate actions.

He also shed light on effective communication between police and medical officers and correct recording of evidence with regard to medico-legal procedures in rape cases.

The chief investigator of Bannu police said that the investigators and other stakeholders should also keep themselves aware about the support centres and shelters for rape victims.

The medical college chief executive officer, Prof Shabbir Hussain, said that such training activities further strengthened the mutual cooperation between the police and medical institutions.

“The objective of the workshop is to enhance the professional skills of police officers, prosecutors, medical and medico-legal staff and officers of other relevant institutions so that the investigation and trial process of rape cases can be made more effective and evidence-based,” he added.

Assistant public prosecutors Hamza Khan and Sania said that under the Anti-Rape Investigation and Trial Act 2021, a transparent and evidence-based investigation was mandatory in every case, so that the victims did not face any obstacle in getting justice.

They informed the participants about the preparation of case files, application of legal provisions and effective methods of presenting evidence in courts.

District public prosecutor Hayatullah Jan and Manager Darul Aman Roohi Khan also spoke on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025