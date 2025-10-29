PTI expels 32 members for supporting PPP in City Council

KARACHI: More than two years after the Karachi mayoral elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday expelled 32 of its City Council members from the party for defying directives issued by party founder Imran Khan by abstaining from the polling process — a move that ultimately paved the way for Barrister Murtaza Wahab to become Karachi’s first-ever mayor from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to the media at the party’s city office, called Insaf House, PTI’s Karachi chapter spokesperson Fauzia Siddiqui described the action as part of the party’s “renewed campaign” to enforce discipline and send a clear message that those who defied Mr Khan’s directives had no place in the party.

“The party has begun setting things right from the top,” she told Dawn, adding: “You may have noticed that even at the central level, measures are being taken to strengthen party discipline. Here in Karachi, we’ve finally put our own house in order by expelling all 32 of those members.”

On June 15, 2023, Barrister Wahab was elected the mayor of Karachi after a day marred by controversy, recriminations and protests. The mayoral election was expected to be a tough contest between Mr Wahab and Jamaat-i-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, both of whom claimed numerical superiority in the run-up to the election.

The PPP had formed an alliance with the PML-N and JUI-F, taking their combined strength to 173, while the JI had the support of 61 PTI members, bringing the expected number of votes for Mr Rehman to 192. However, while Barrister Wahab secured all 173 expected votes, Mr Rehman managed only 160 after 32 PTI-affiliated union council members did not participate in the polling process. The slot of deputy mayor also went to the PPP’s Salman Abdullah Murad, who bagged 173 votes, while JI’s Saifuddin Advocate received 160.

Ms Siddiqui said that the PTI had formally written a letter to the Karachi mayor declaring its disassociation from the 32 City Council members.

“The letter stated that these members no longer have any affiliation with the PTI and should be considered independent,” she added.

However, the PPP seems unaffected with the development. Mayor Wahab said he would “proceed accordingly” after legally examining the content of the letter sent to him by the PTI.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025