Missing cybercrime officers turn up in FIA custody

Zulqernain Tahir Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:42am
LAHORE: After days of uncertainty, the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of several officers from the country’s cybercrime agency was put to rest on Monday, when the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced their arrest on charges of misuse of authority and bribery.

The officials of the Nati­onal Cybercrime Inves­tigation Agency (NCCIA), who were said to have been ‘missing’ for several weeks, are expected to be produced before a local court on Tuesday (today).

The officials in custody include NCCIA Additional Director Sarfraz Chaudhry, Deputy Director Muha­mmad Zawar, Sub Inspector Ali Raza, Shoaib Riaz, Mujtaba Ramzan, and Yasir Gujjar.

However, there was no word on the whereabouts of another NCCIA officer, Deputy Director Muhammad Usman, whose wife had recently approached the Islamabad High Court to seek his recovery.

Although the court had ordered police to find the missing official, authorities have so far been unable to trace him. During proceedings, it also emerged that subsequently, the officer’s wife had also gone missing.

In September, Sarfraz Chaudhry was reportedly transferred back to headquarters following a number of complaints against him.

He had been embroiled in a couple of controversies of late — one regarding laying hands on a number of YouTubers/social media influencers, including Saad ur Rehman, popularly known as Ducky Bhai and Rajab Butt, for their alleged involvement in unregulated online trading and online gambling apps.

The other was the registration of an FIR against some lawyers, who allegedly tried to get a suspect released from NCCIA custody.

When approached for comment, an NCCIA spokesperson had previously declined to comment on the missing officers, terming it a ‘serious matter’.

However, sources told Dawn that the officers’ disappearance was linked to their investigations into social media influencers and their financial crimes.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

