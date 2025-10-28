E-Paper | October 28, 2025

500,000 birds culled in German bird flu outbreak

AFP Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
NEUTREBBIN: More than half a million farm birds have been culled in Germany, authorities said Monday, as the country battles a surge in bird flu cases.

Germany’s national animal disease research centre, the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), said 31 outbreaks had been confirmed on farms since September and the disease was spreading rapidly.

“The situation is changing so quickly that the figures are just a snapshot and give the scale of the outbreak rather than exact totals,” an FLI spokeswoman said. The number of wild birds that have died is not known, though more than 1,500 wild cranes are believed to have succumbed to the disease in the eastern state of Brandenburg alone.

A reporter at a poultry farm in the Brandenburg town of Neutrebbin saw thousands of culled chickens being tipped into a trailer on Monday, as well as dead ducks being removed from containers.

The worst-affected state so far is Lower Saxony, which has registered eight out­breaks, followed by Brandenburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with six each.

Bird flu rarely poses a risk to humans but can cause big losses for the agricultural industry and prompt shortages of household items.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

