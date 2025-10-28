E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Four drown in migrant boat capsize off Greece

AFP Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
ATHENS: Four migrants drowned on Monday when their small boat overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said, with 10 now killed in accidents on the Greek side of the Aegean sea in October.

A coastguard spokesperson said seven people were rescued from the latest boat to hit trouble in the Aegean around Lesbos. Another 24 men from the boat were found on the island’s shore.

Most of the people on the boat, which capsized in strong winds, were believed to be Sudanese.

Lesbos and neighbouring islands such as Chios, Kos, Leros and Samos are popular targets for would-be migrants seeking to reach Europe from nearby Turkiye.

Last week, the bodies of two women were found on the Chios coast after a boat carrying at least 29 people capsized. On October 7, four people were found dead off Lesbos.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

