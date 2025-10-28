E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Bavuma returns to lead South Africa in India Tests

AFP Published October 28, 2025
JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma was on Mon­day named as captain of South Africa’s squad for two World Test Championship matches in India next month having recovered from injury.

Bavuma, who led South Africa to victory in the championship final against Australia in London in June, missed the country’s recent series in Pakistan because he was having treatment for a calf strain.

South Africa were captained by Aiden Markram when they started their def­ence of their title by sharing the two-match series in Pakistan.

Bavuma has captained South Africa in ten Tests, winning nine and drawing one.

The squad announced by Cricket South Africa incl­udes the bulk of the players who were in Pakistan.

Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen missed out despite playing in the first Test in the absence of Keshav Maharaj, who was recovering from injury.

Durham batsman David Bedingham, who toured Pakistan but did not play in the Tests, made way for Bavuma.

The 15-man squad includes three front-line spinners in Maharaj, Simon Harmer and Senuran Muthusamy, who took a combined 33 wickets in Pakistan.

Coach Shukri Conrad said the players had shown “real character” in sharing the honours in Pakistan after losing the first Test. South Africa lost the toss in both matches and had to bat second in spin-friendly conditions.

“We are expecting a similar challenge in India and many of the players who stood up for us in those conditions will again be key for us,” said Conrad.

“Pakistan was a squad effort and India will demand the same. Every player has a role to play in ensuring we remain competitive in what is always a tough place to tour.”

The first Test will be held in Kolkata from Nov 14 to 18 while the second will be staged in Guwahati from Nov 22 to 26.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

