Ways to ensure worldwide acceptance of Sindhi language discussed

LARKANA: Speakers at a seminar pointed out shortcomings in the uplift of Sindhi language and suggested ways for its worldwide acceptance in the age of digitalisation and artificial intelligence.

The Literature Department of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Larkana, organised the seminar on “Sindhi Language and Our Responsibilities” at the Bhittai Literary Hall.

Story writer and novelist Prof Jahangir Abbasi moderated the session where the panelists were Dr Sikandar Mughal, an author of eight scientific books; Prof Ghulam Hussain Katpar, a noted writer; Nisar Khokhar, an analyst and journalist; Essa Memon, a writer, and Yasmeen Brohi, a poetess.

Dr Mughal said that although the Sindhi language is rich and powerful, it lags behind in the field of science and the responsibility for that lies with the institutions that claim to promote Sindhi, but fail to focus on scientific development.

He also said that Sindhi writers have contributed greatly to literature, making Sindh’s subjects appear universal rather than isolated. However, Sindhi society remains quite conservative, which limits the emergence of new scholars, perhaps due to institutional negligence.

Literati identify shortcomings, snags at Larkana Arts Council seminar

He added that while the department of culture undertakes various activities, it does not publish scientific literature in Sindhi. Publishers, due to financial constraints, cannot bear the printing costs themselves, and so the burden falls on writers. Even when 500 copies of a book are printed, about 300 are distributed as complimentary copies.

Nisar Khokhar remarked that “we are our own enemies,” as today’s Sindhi TV channels and private schools are contributing to the deterioration of the Sindhi language. “If you ask a child today who Shah Bhittai was, he looks blank — so who else is to blame for sinking the ship?” he asked.

Answering other questions, he said, “Every era has its own demands… Bhittai’s poetry has illuminated Sindhi language so profoundly that it is impossible for this language to perish. Sindhi is spoken across the world, and whenever we share links online, they should be in Sindhi. Languages are like rivers — they flow and evolve. Now that our language has entered the digital age, it must continue to improve. We must understand where global literature stands today — and where we stand.”

Prof Ghulam Hussain Katpar said Sindhi writers deserve appreciation for leading the movement to protect the language during the One-Unit era. “Just as the Bengali nation made the first sacrifice for its national language in 1951 — defending the rights of languages worldwide — Sindhi has fought its own lone battle for survival. Sindhi is a truthful and natural language, and its protection efforts are being led by the middle and lower classes,” he stated.

Essa Memon, secretary of the Sindhi Adabi Sangat Larkana chapter, said that every language passes through different eras, just as Sindhi entered the printing era during the British period in 1853 and it is now in the digital and computer age. “The preservation of our language depends on whether Sindhi is used for instruction in our religious and private educational institutions. The biggest injustice today is that children are forced to learn in four different languages, while their learning is shaped by mobile phones and machines, which have become role models for education. We must observe how widely Sindhi is being used daily, how many videos in Sindhi are uploaded on YouTube, and the curriculum designers must adapt the language to modern linguistic needs.”

He added that although research on Sindhi continues and new scholars are emerging, encouragement remains scarce, replaced instead by a growing sense of inferiority and subjugation. Even among Sindhi speakers, regional accents vary, he noted.

Madam Yasmeen Brohi said that “As long as parents continue enrolling their children in private schools that do not teach Sindhi, we cannot expect those children to value or contribute to the language. Until parents themselves take responsibility, the duty toward the Sindhi language cannot be fulfilled.”

Ustad Gul Dayo presented a paper titled “Commitment to the Sindhi Language,” which inspired the audience to express unity and self-determination.

The programme was attended by a large number of writers, poets, and intellectuals. The renowned singer, Ghulam Shabir Samo, then beautifully performed a wai (Sufi verse) of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai in his melodious voice and received a great applause from the audience.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025