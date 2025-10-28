Unknown disease affects white pine trees in Chitral

CHITRAL: In Yarkhun valley of Upper Chitral, the effects of an unknown disease on white pine trees have been rapidly becoming apparent in recent days, causing the leaves of the trees to suddenly dry up and fall off.

Syed Nazir Hussain, a farmer, told Dawn that the mysterious disease was spreading fast in the valley, affecting more number of trees on daily basis. He said that the disease was creating concern among local people, who were largely dependent on the trees.

He said that like other parts of Upper Chitral, white pine tree locally known as ‘Terek’ was heavily grown in Yarkhun valley where it was used as timber for construction of homes and furniture and was an alternative to deodar tree.

He said that unlike deodar tree, the growth of wild alpine tree was very fast. “It becomes mature for harvesting and use in 10 to 13 years. Farmers grow it in their farmlands for their own use as well as selling to earn hard cash,” he added.

He said that the disease, spreading to different villages both in upstream and downstream from the central part of the long valley of Yarkhun, was imminent within a few weeks

and it would have a deeply negative impact on the economy of local farmers.

Attaur Rehman, a senior agriculturist attached with Aga Khan Rural Support Programme, told Dawn that it was a fungal disease.“It is the attack of rust on the leaves of trees and cannot be controlled at this stage,” he added.

He said that as the time of shredding of leaves from trees had started, so the disease would also be no more after the forthcoming winter season while the branches and trunks would not be affected by it.

“Anyhow efforts will be made to ascertain the real nature of disease by taking samples of the affected trees’ leaves and other parts of its timber. This disease is not common in the whole region,” said Mr Rehman.

