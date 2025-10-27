Preparations underway to relocate Rano to IWMB rehab

KARACHI: In compliance with the recent orders of Sindh High Court (SHC), preparations are underway to relocate female brown bear Rano from Karachi Zoo to a bear rehabilitation centre operating under the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

According to sources, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has recently approved Rano’s shifting to the IWMB’s rehab as well as the release of Rs2.5 million funds required for the task, which would be carried out in two stages.

In the first phase, the female brown bear would be transferred to the rehab and in the second, she would be relocated to her natural range in Gilgit-Baltistan — a key recommendation of the Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) presented during the case’s second hearing that got the court’s nod.

The sources said the hearings also saw the SWD raising objections to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) suggestion of inviting the international animal welfare organisation Four Paws for Rano’s transfer to Isla­mabad. The court, they said, agreed with the SWD’s proposal to do the job.

A recent official letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn, states, “Considering that Islamabad doesn’t fall within the natural climatic range of the species, and subject of the consent of the Forest and Wildlife Department, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, the animal shall be subsequently relocated to its natural range in Gilgit-Baltistan with coordination of Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Gover­nment of Pakistan.”

It further adds: “Since the species has remained in captivity for an extended period, its natural survival instincts have diminished; hence it’s deemed unfit for release into the wild. A properly sized and secured enclosure at a suitable site within the Gilgit-Baltistan region is required.

“Members of civil society and welfare organisations are encouraged to contribute towards the construction of such an enclosure on land provided by the concerned department. The committee notified shall take steps in this regard in consultation with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Government of Pakistan,” it says.

The members of the committee notified by the government to facilitate Rano’s relocation include World Wide Fund for Nature-Pakistan president Nadeem Khalid, Azhar Khan representing the Field Sports and Conservation Society, certified wildlife healer Ariana Noor Magsi, journalist Naziha Syed, Deputy Director of Karachi zoo Abida Rias, Karachi zoo vet Dr Amir Ismail Rizvi and Yusra Sami Askari (member of Sindh Council of Conservation of Wildlife).

“In recent years, the department has successfully transferred over a dozen bears to the sanctuary in Balk­assar (Punjab) after rescuing them from illegal confinement and abuse,” shared Sindh Wildlife Conservator Javed Ahmed Mahar, part of the committee and the focal person for coordination in Rano’s relocation.

The department, he emphasised, would take care of all aspects of animal welfare to ensure Rano’s smooth relocation. “We are looking at it as a high-priority task and right now are busy finalising transport arrangements.”

It might be recalled that the SHC has ordered the KMC to relocate brown bear Rano, a critically endangered species in zoo captivity since 2017, to the sanctuary managed by the IWMB within two days.

The SHC also ruled that the transfer of the female Himalayan bear must take place through air cargo under the supervision of a senior official of the wildlife department and directed the KMC to extend cooperation and ensure the shifting.

The orders came on a petition raising concern over Rano’s condition.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025