Over 32,500 students take MDCAT in Sindh

Dawn Report Published October 27, 2025
KARACHI: A total of 32,531 candidates appeared in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted at nine examination centres across Sindh and one in Islamabad.

The test was conducted by Sukkur IBA Testing Service.

Besides the federal capital where an examination centre was set up for candidates of Sindh, the nine other examination centres were set up in Karachi (Ojha campus of Dow University of Health Sciences and NED University of Engineering and Technology); Hyderabad (Public School, Latifabad); Jamshoro (Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences); Shaheed Benazirabad (Quaid-i-Awam University of Engineering, Science and Technology); Mirpurkhas (Mir Sher Muhammad Talpur Public School); Larkana (PTS Ground, Wagan Road), Jacobabad (Public School, Circuit House Road) and Sukkur (IBA Public School).

Candidates were not allowed to carry mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, books, notes, bags, or bluetooth devices into the exam centres.

‘Three-tier vigilance system’

Sindh Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over the successful and transparent conduct of the MDCAT 2025 and said that a three-tier vigilance system was established to ensure complete transparency during the examination process.

Separate teams comprising Sukkur IBA, the health department and the respective district administrations were formed for each examination centre.

The CS appreciated the efforts of Sukkur IBA, the district administrations, health and all relevant departments for their dedication and teamwork in ensuring the smooth and transparent conduct of the test.

He said that transparency and merit remained the top priorities of the Sindh government throughout the examination process.

