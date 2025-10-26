E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Tunisian govt tells women’s group to suspend activities

AFP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:11am
TUNIS: The Tunisian Association of Democratic Women rights group said authorities had suspended its activities, in a move denounced by fellow activists.

Founded in 1989, the ATFD has been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy in Tunisia and against the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who was overthrown in 2011 by a popular uprising.

The head of the ATFD, Raja Dahmani, told AFP on Friday that she received a “decision from the authorities ordering the suspension of its activities for one month” because it had violated regulations governing associations.

Vowing to take legal action, Dahmani said the association “fully complies with legal procedures”.

The Tunisian Forum, a Fellow rights group for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) expressed its solidarity with the association on Saturday.

“This decision is part of an ongoing series of measures aimed at criminalising independent civic action and further restricting civic space in Tunisia, affecting dozens of independent associations,” it said.

Feminist campaigner and law professor Sana Ben Achour also condemned the decision on Facebook.

Since President Kais Saied seized power in a coup in 2021, Tunisian and foreign NGOs have denounced a regression in rights and freedoms in the country.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

