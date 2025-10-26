Naval chief reviews operational preparedness in Creeks Area

KARACHI: The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, visited forward posts in the Creeks Area to review operational preparedness and combat readiness of his forces.

During the visit, three state-of-the-art 2400 TD hovercraft were also inducted into the Pakistan Marines, marking another significant stride in modernising the Pakistan Navy’s operational capabilities.

The newly inducted hovercrafts are capable of operating simultaneously over a variety of surfaces, including shallow waters, sand dunes, marshy and boggy littoral zones, and can ply in areas where traditional craft are neither suitable nor designed to operate.

This unique capability of undertaking simultaneous operations over land and sea provides an edge to the Pakistan Marines in the performance of their assigned tasks.

It will also strengthen the PN’s capabilities for an effective and decisive response against all adversaries.

While addressing officers and men on the occasion, the naval chief highlighted that the induction of these new platforms symbolises the PN’s vision to modernise and reaffirms its unwavering resolve to bolster the defence of the country’s maritime frontiers and coastal belt, particularly the Creeks Area.

The admiral further reiterated that the Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and maritime security are not just military requirements but cornerstones of the nation’s sovereignty and vital pillars of economic prosperity and stability.

He emphasised that the PN is the vanguard of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region and a significant stakeholder in regional maritime security.

“We know how to defend our sovereignty and every inch of our maritime frontiers from Sir Creek to Jiwani,” he said.

The naval chief reaffirmed that the PN’s defence capabilities stand as strong as its unwavering morale, from the shores to the sea.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025