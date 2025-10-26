Do Dafa Ka Zikr Hai comes to PNCA

ISLAMABAD: As part of its theatre run which took them to various cities of the country, Theatre Wallay in collaboration with the German embassy and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), staged its latest theatre production, Do Dafa Ka Zikr Hai (Twice upon a Time) at the PNCA.

The play is based on traditional German and Pakistani tales.

The Urdu play, designed for children and equally engaging for adults, transported audience into a world of creativity, humour, and reflection, where familiar tales were retold in surprising and thought-provoking ways. The performance blended storytelling, music, and movement to explore timeless themes of imagination, empathy, and cultural connection.

Speaking on the occasion, German Ambassador Ina Lepel commended Theatre Wallay for its creative contribution to cultural exchange and youth engagement.

The ambassador said in our times of technology and AI, no one is telling stories to our children anymore and they are losing their ability to listen and to imagine.

With this production, Ms Lepel said, “Theatre Wallay hope to bring old tales back to life, and to rekindle the joy that comes with having stories told to you, whether you are a child or an adult”.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025