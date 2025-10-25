Narcotics worth more than Rs18bn seized in Balochistan

The Customs Enforcement Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) foiled on Saturday an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of narcotics worth more than Rs18 billion.

The enforcement wing, in a post on X, said a truck coming from Taftan and going towards Quetta was intercepted by a team of FEU Noshki. “Upon detailed inspection, a modified fuel tank was found containing concealed boxes filled with narcotics substance.”

At least 300kg of crystal meth (methamphetamine) was seized from the vehicle, said the enforcement wing. It added that two individuals, resident of Hoshab in Kech, were arrested. “FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway.”

“300 kg of Crystal/Ice (Methamphetamine) and the smuggling vehicle have been seized both valuing at approximately Rs. 18.67 billion.”

Earlier in the week, Pakistan Navy ship Yarmook seized narcotics worth more than $972 million from sailboats in the Arabian Sea. The ship is operating in the Arabian Sea as part of the Combined Maritime Force (CMF), a naval partnership that includes the United States.