Probables announced for hockey series in Bangladesh

Published October 25, 2025
LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday announced the probables for national senior team’s training camp being held for a three-match series against Bangladesh.

The camp starts at the Naseer Bunda Stadium in Islamabad on Saturday for the said series scheduled to be held from Nov 13 to 16 in Dhaka.

The series is a back-up plan by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to give Pakistan a chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Pakistan decided not to play the Asia Cup held in India in August-September, which otherwise would have served as a World Cup qualifier for the winners of the event. Hosts India won the eight-nation continental competition.

The Pakistan government did not allow the PHF to send the team to India due to security concerns amid strained relations between the neighbouring countries particularly after their brief but intense military clash in May.

Following Pakistan’s non-participation in the Asia Cup on genuine reason, the FIH decided to create a window for Pakistan by arranging a series for them against Bangladesh, which finished sixth in the Asia Cup. The winners of this series will qualify for the World Cup’s qualifying tournaments to be held next year.

Probables: Abdullah Ishtiaq, Muneeb-ur-Rahman, Waqar, Mohammad Faizan Janjua, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sufyan, Mohammad Abdullah, Arbaz Ahmad, Hamad-ud-Din Anjum, Abdulmanan, Usama Bashir, Emmad Shakeel Butt, Mohammad Wasim, Samiullah, Moeen Shakeel, Zakraya Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Arshad Liaquat, Umar Mustafa, M. Nadeem Khan, M. Salman Razaq, Mohibullah, Junaid Manzoor, Aimal Khan, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Rana Waheed, Afraz, Ahmad Nadeem, Wasim Akram, Umair Sattar, Abdul Rahman, Hamza Fayaz, Abdul Qayyum, Mohammad Emmad, Rana M. Waleed, Basharat Ali, M. Taimur Javed.

Officials: Tahir Zaman (head coach); Mohammad Usman, Zeeshan Ashraf (assistant coaches).

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

