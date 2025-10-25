BISP opens 10 million digital wallet accounts, NA committee told

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has opened 10 million digital wallet accounts for beneficiaries in partnerships with six banks with plans for an expansion; a parliamentary committee was informed.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety held its meeting with Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur in the chair in Parliament House on Friday. The meeting was called to discuss the 2025 flood relief efforts, alongside updates on BISPs new digital wallets activations and financial inclusion mechanisms for beneficiaries.

“The BISP aims for full activation by November 17, 2025. The beneficiary funds will securely reside at the State Bank of Pakistan before their transfer to beneficiaries through RAAST.”

During the 2025 floods, Pakistan Baitul Maal provided essential aid to 70,000 families, including medicine kits, animal feed, tents and various necessary relief items.

The PBM used vehicle fleets from its seven regional offices, closely following district administration instructions to distribute donor provided relief goods to the flood affected people.

In a briefing, representatives from PBM said though it did not have a clear mandate for disaster response, it went beyond its usual duties, deploying resources with great determination to ease suffering.

The committee praised this effort, applauding the managing director and leadership for their exceptional service to those in need.

The officials added that PBM utilised 1.93 billion rupees in the 2024-25 financial year that included cochlear implants for the hearing impaired, educational scholarships, general medical treatments and support for people with disabilities.

Expressing future needs, PBM requested the standing committee to increase its budget in the coming fiscal year, allowing for greater outreach to improve relief efforts.

In response, the committee decided to support a formal budget proposal from PBM, urging authorities to prioritise the increase to address ongoing vulnerabilities and continue the institution’s valuable contributions to society.

Later, the BISP secretary informed the committee that they had opened 10 million digital wallet accounts for beneficiaries through partnerships with six banks with plans for an expansion.

Additionally, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) will provide financial literacy training to help beneficiaries manage their accounts effectively.

To lower costs, BISP is creating a unified linkage system to eliminate transaction fees while discussing terms with the State Bank to exempt beneficiaries from certain activation or transfer fees imposed by Nadra.

After this phase, BISP will shift to overseeing operations to ensure sustainability.

The committee emphasised the need for strict timelines and clear results, noting that success lies in actual delivery rather than just plans.

Recognised globally as a leader in cash transfer programmes, BISP’s national socioeconomic registry and protective measures have received international praise, encouraging many countries to follow suit.

A significant agreement with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Foundation will initially empower 3,000 women through vocational training, helping them move from dependency to economic independence.

Furthermore, BISP’s payment system, used by provincial entities for direct cash transfers, makes it a reliable lifeline in emergencies. BISP is now integrating climate-adaptive strategies to enhance future resilience.

The meeting reaffirms the committee’s commitment to strengthening social safety nets, balancing institutional innovation with fair support for Pakistan’s most disadvantaged groups.

