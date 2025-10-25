E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Lawmakers seek gender mapping of land records to assess women’s properties

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming on Friday called for gender mapping of all land records.

In a meeting held to review the status of women’s land and property ownership, the committee members sought land record data from all provinces.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, only 2.5 per cent of women in Pakistan own a house in their name, while 7.5 per cent own joint property.

However, not satisfied with these figures, the committee requested detailed land records and directed provincial authorities and the Federal Bureau of Statistics to submit comprehensive reports documenting women’s property and asset ownership.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr Nafisa Shah, said there was no coherent data that could help determine the pattern of women’s ownership of movable and immovable properties in Pakistan. She said that for women to become active economic participants, all barriers to their lawful acquisition of assets must be removed in accordance with legal and religious principles.

The committee also recommended establishing a dedicated institution on gender equality, either within the Ministry of Human Rights or as a separate body, to ensure better coordination of national policies on women’s rights and gender equality.

Expressing concern over the government’s failure to ensure women’s representation at international forums, particularly the Beijing Plus 30 High-Level Meeting at the UN General Assembly, the committee noted that despite preparation of performance reports and actionable pledges, these were neither presented nor committed.

It further called upon the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Human Rights to submit all reports shared with international forums.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaista Pervaiz, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Shahida Begum; Senators Rubina Qaimkhani, Khalida Ateeb and Saadia Abbasi; as well as officers from the concerned ministries and divisions.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...