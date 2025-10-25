Lawmakers seek gender mapping of land records to assess women’s properties

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming on Friday called for gender mapping of all land records.

In a meeting held to review the status of women’s land and property ownership, the committee members sought land record data from all provinces.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, only 2.5 per cent of women in Pakistan own a house in their name, while 7.5 per cent own joint property.

However, not satisfied with these figures, the committee requested detailed land records and directed provincial authorities and the Federal Bureau of Statistics to submit comprehensive reports documenting women’s property and asset ownership.

Chairperson of the committee, Dr Nafisa Shah, said there was no coherent data that could help determine the pattern of women’s ownership of movable and immovable properties in Pakistan. She said that for women to become active economic participants, all barriers to their lawful acquisition of assets must be removed in accordance with legal and religious principles.

The committee also recommended establishing a dedicated institution on gender equality, either within the Ministry of Human Rights or as a separate body, to ensure better coordination of national policies on women’s rights and gender equality.

Expressing concern over the government’s failure to ensure women’s representation at international forums, particularly the Beijing Plus 30 High-Level Meeting at the UN General Assembly, the committee noted that despite preparation of performance reports and actionable pledges, these were neither presented nor committed.

It further called upon the Foreign Office and the Ministry of Human Rights to submit all reports shared with international forums.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Shaista Pervaiz, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and Shahida Begum; Senators Rubina Qaimkhani, Khalida Ateeb and Saadia Abbasi; as well as officers from the concerned ministries and divisions.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025