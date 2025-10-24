E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Extra-judicial killings ‘worst form of violation’ of Constitution: Justice Minallah

Umer Mehtab Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 11:48pm
Police officers walk past the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, in Islamabad. — Reuters/File Photo
Police officers walk past the Supreme Court of Pakistan building, in Islamabad. — Reuters/File Photo
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Supreme Court judge Justice Athar Minallah on Friday termed extra-judicial killings, custodial torture and the excessive use of force as the most “intolerable crimes” in a democratic society, calling them the “worst form of violation” of the Constitution.

In his dissenting note on the court’s judgement issued in a case pertaining to the killing of Mohammad Hayat Mirza, a Karachi University student, in Turbat, Justice Minallah said that there can be “no tolerance” for such acts and conduct by law enforcement agencies and its member.

In 2020, police arrested a soldier of the Frontier Corps (FC), Shadiullah, on charges of killing Mirza and started an investigation after registering a case against him. The case was registered against the suspect on the complaint of Mohammad Murad Baloch, the brother of the deceased.

The convicted had appealed to the SC following his sentencing by a trial court. The trial court, in a judgment on January 20, 2021, convicted the appellant under Section 302(b) (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and he was sentenced to death.

However, the SC issued its 2-1 majority verdict on Shadiullah’s plea on September 17, 2025, a written order for which was issued yesterday. According to the verdict, the death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

The ruling was issued by a three-member bench comprising Justices Athar Minallah, Irfan Saadat Khan, and Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, among whom Justice Minallah dissented.

“In a society where grievances relating to enforced disappearances, use of excessive force, abuse of power, extra-judicial killings and violation of fundamental rights by law enforcement agencies are widespread, impunity in case of crimes committed against the citizens becomes the most aggravated form of transgression of law,” Justice Minallah stated.

“The gravity intensifies when a citizen falls victim to aggression by a law enforcement agency or its officers and members,” he said. “Any such act or conduct is intolerable in a society governed under the Constitution.”

Justice Minallah said that the rule of law is “eroded” when law enforcers take the law into their own hands and “arrogate to themselves the role of a judge and an executor”, adding that the appellant had abused his position of authority and trust.

“The officers and members are provided weapons and ammunition for the exclusive use to protect the people and to serve them in their best interest,” he said in his note.

“As a uniformed disciplined force, each officer and member of the FC Balochistan is presumed to be highly trained and that each would demonstrably display high standards of professionalism and exemplary conduct at all times while dealing with the civilian population for whose benefit they have been entrusted with onerous duties and obligations,” he stated.

Deterrent punishment, he said, is not only to maintain a balance between the gravity of wrong done by a person but “also to make the offender an example for others as a preventive measure for reformation of the society”.

“In the case of heinous crimes committed with premeditation and in a gruesome manner, no leniency ought to be shown to the culprits,” Justice Minallah said.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...