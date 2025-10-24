Envoys briefed on economic reforms

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb continued his outreach to ambassadors based in Islamabad, briefing them on Pakistan’s transition from a difficult phase of macroeconomic adjustment to one of emerging stability, with renewed emphasis on attracting investment and implementing structural reforms.

The finance minister met the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Robert-Jan Siegert; the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott CMG OBE; and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, at the Finance Division on Thursday.

During his meeting with Ambassador Siegert, Mr Aurangzeb said Pakistan’s economic fundamentals had strengthened over the past two years, with all three global rating agencies upgrading the country’s outlook.

He briefed the envoy on progress under the IMF programme, noting that the Fund’s management had expressed confidence in Pakistan’s reform trajectory — particularly in tax reforms, energy sector stabilisation, governance improvements in state-owned enterprises, and the ongoing privatisation agenda.

The minister said the government was focused on restoring investor confidence and fostering an enabling environment for private investment. He added that restrictions on profit repatriation faced by foreign investors had been eased, and the transfer of profits and dividends had resumed as a routine matter.

He emphasised that Pakistan was shifting from consumption-led to investment- and export-led growth to end the recurring boom-and-bust cycles of the past.

He underlined that key investment interests — from the GCC, Europe, the United States and China — remained consistent, with actionable opportunities in minerals and mining, agriculture, IT, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals. He added that Pakistan was now seeking sustainable foreign inflows through trade and investment partnerships rather than relying on bilateral deposits or external loans.

Ambassador Siegert reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to expanding trade and investment ties with Pakistan. He noted that around 50 Dutch companies were currently operating in the country and expressed interest in exploring opportunities in agriculture, IT, textiles, and other sectors where the Netherlands has established expertise.

He also highlighted the role of FMO, the Dutch development finance institution, in supporting future investments in Pakistan.

In a separate meeting, Mr Aurangzeb briefed British High Commissioner Jane Marriott on Pakistan’s ongoing macroeconomic reforms, noting that after a period of stabilisation, the country had entered a phase of economic consolidation.

The high commissioner acknowledged the government’s commitment to maintaining reform momentum and appreciated the clear direction set for long-term economic growth.

Meanwhile, UN Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt briefed the finance minister on global and regional road safety challenges, highlighting the human and economic toll of traffic accidents, which claim over a million lives annually and cause significant GDP losses, especially in developing countries.

He stressed that investing in safer roads, vehicles, and mobility systems was not only a public health imperative but also an economically sound and climate-resilient strategy.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025