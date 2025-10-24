Stocks fall below 165,000 points in volatile trade

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) remained under selling pressure for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as investors booked profits ahead of rollover week, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index below the 165,000-point mark.

According to Topline Securities Ltd, the KSE-100 index closed at 164,590.41 points, down 1,962.87 points or 1.18 per cent. The session saw sharp volatility, with the index moving between an intraday high of 166,720.42 and a low of 164,395.39, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.

The decline was largely driven by profit-taking and weaker-than-expected corporate results from major banks, including Bank Al-Habib and Bank Alfalah. Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Lucky Cement, Hub Power and Engro Corporation were among the main laggards, collectively shaving 1,019 points off the index.

Trading activity slowed, with volume dropping 4.09pc to 1.5bn shares, while the value of traded shares fell 10.07pc to Rs49.5bn. WorldCall Telecom led the volume chart with 162m shares changing hands.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, said the market witnessed heightened volatility as the index shed nearly 2,000 points during the session. “Investors remained cautious ahead of rollover week, while weaker bank earnings dampened sentiment further,” he said.

On the corporate results front, Fauji Fertiliser posted earnings per share (EPS) of Rs40.50 for 9MCY25, up 14pc year-on-year, supported by higher urea and DAP offtake. Habib Bank reported a 19pc year-on-year rise in EPS to Rs34.96, driven by improved net interest and non-funded income. Conversely, Faysal Bank’s EPS fell 24pc to Rs10.25, due to higher operating expenses and lower net interest income. Analysts said the index remains in a consolidation phase, with a move above 166,000 points needed to restore upward momentum in the final session of the week.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025