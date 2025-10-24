Women’s development essential to national progress, moot told

KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur has said Pakistan-China friendship transcends two neighbouring countries’ affinity as it is a bond of common dreams of peace, progress and equality.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Chinese consulate general in Karachi on the theme of women’s empowerment, she said that women’s development is essential for national progress.

She added that former prime minister Benazir Bhutto gave a new dimension to the struggle for women’s political, social and economic rights.

She noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari are carrying forward the vision of late Benazir Bhutto.

Commenting about steps taken by her party for the welfare of women, she said that the Benazir Income Support Program, laws protecting women from domestic violence and initiatives promoting women’s economic independence are key examples.

She added that under the Sindh People’s Housing Program, ownership of houses given to affected families has been registered in women’s names to ensure their economic and social security.

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong said that women play a vital role in shaping human civilisation and that China considers gender equality a core part of its national policy.

He added that in the next five years, China will increase its financial support to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) and invite thousands of women to China for professional training.

He also noted that Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister in the Muslim world, paved the way for women’s leadership.

According to Mr Yang, under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), women are being provided with training, scholarships, and employment opportunities. “The Chinese Consulate in Karachi will further enhance cooperation with the women of Sindh and Balochistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the PPP has always placed women at the centre of its policies.

“Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ensured equal rights for men and women through the 1973 Constitution, while Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto established the Women’s Bank, the Lady Health Worker Program, and Women’s police stations. President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened women’s economic security through the BISP,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025