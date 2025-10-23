E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Pakistan-Afghanistan border closures push up prices of essentials such as tomatoes

Reuters Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 08:57pm
A man arranges crates of tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Peshawar on October 23. — Reuters
A man arranges crates of tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Peshawar on October 23. — Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Border closures between Pakistan and Afghanistan have pushed up prices of essential goods in both nations, with tomatoes now costing five times more in Pakistan since fighting broke out between the two neighbours this month.

Border crossings between the two countries have remained closed since October 11, following ground fighting and Pakistani airstrikes across their 2,600-km frontier that killed dozens on both sides in the worst fighting since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.

All trade and transit have been blocked since the fighting erupted, Khan Jan Alokozay, the head of the Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, told Reuters on Thursday.

“With each passing day, both sides are losing around $1 million,” he said. Fresh fruit, vegetables, minerals, medicine, wheat, rice, sugar, meat and dairy products make up most of the $2.3 billion annual trade volume between the two countries.

Men sort tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Peshawar on October 23. — Reuters
Men sort tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Peshawar on October 23. — Reuters

The prices of tomatoes, used extensively in cooking, have jumped by over 400 per cent to around Rs600 per kg. Apples, which mostly come from Afghanistan, are also seeing a price surge.

“We have around 500 containers of vegetables for export daily, all of which have spoiled,” said Alokozay.

Around 5,000 containers of goods are stranded on both sides of the border, said a Pakistani official at the main Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan.

Men sort tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Peshawar on October 23. — Reuters
Men sort tomatoes at a wholesale vegetable market in Peshawar on October 23. — Reuters

He said there was already a shortage of tomatoes, apples and grapes in the market. Pakistan’s commerce ministry did not respond to a request for a comment.

The border clashes were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul control militants who attack Pakistan across their shared border, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan. The Taliban has denied the charge.

A ceasefire was agreed in talks hosted by Qatar and Turkey last weekend and is holding between the two sides, but the border trade remains closed. The next round of negotiations is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak Afghan Ties
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.