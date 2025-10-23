E-Paper | October 23, 2025

SL delays league due to T20 World Cup

AFP Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:57am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka postponed its premier league tournament to allow more time to improve venues for the T20 World Cup in February and March, the cricket board said on Wednesday.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled for December, was put off indefinitely to upgrade facilities at three international match venues ahead of the World Cup it is co-hosting with India, the board said.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to shift the 2025 edition of the LPL to a more suitable window, allowing full focus on ensuring comprehensive venue readiness ahead of the World Cup,” it added.

The board said Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, where renovations were paused to make way for the ongoing Women’s World Cup, will resume refurbishment work shortly.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.