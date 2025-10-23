SL delays league due to T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka postponed its premier league tournament to allow more time to improve venues for the T20 World Cup in February and March, the cricket board said on Wednesday.

The Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled for December, was put off indefinitely to upgrade facilities at three international match venues ahead of the World Cup it is co-hosting with India, the board said.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has decided to shift the 2025 edition of the LPL to a more suitable window, allowing full focus on ensuring comprehensive venue readiness ahead of the World Cup,” it added.

The board said Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium, where renovations were paused to make way for the ongoing Women’s World Cup, will resume refurbishment work shortly.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025