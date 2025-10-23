E-Paper | October 23, 2025

Naqvi meets Sunni Tehreek leadership

APP Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 06:58am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) chairman Muhammad Sarwat Ejaz Qadri and other party leaders on Wednesday.

Mr Naqvi was accompanied by Sindh ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, the participants paid tribute to the valuable services of religious scholars and emphasised the importance of promoting religious harmony and unity across the country.

The interior minister said that no madressah or mosque will be closed, dismissing all claims on social media as baseless propaganda.

He said Pakistan has entered a new phase of development and called on all citizens to play a positive role in maintaining peace and stability.

The PST chairman Qadri assured full cooperation in promoting interfaith harmony and national solidarity.

Meanwhile, the interior minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi to pay his respects.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

AS the administration expands its dragnet around the TLP, there is once again talk in official circles of applying...
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...
Smog season
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

Smog season

Along with precautionary steps, it is essential to reduce emissions and encourage a switch to EVs to combat smog.
Blame solves little
22 Oct, 2025

Blame solves little

AS lives continue to be lost in Pakistan’s renewed battle against terrorism and violent extremism, the role played...
New captain
Updated 22 Oct, 2025

New captain

The South Africa series will tell whether the PCB has made the right choice.