Naqvi meets Sunni Tehreek leadership

KARACHI: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) chairman Muhammad Sarwat Ejaz Qadri and other party leaders on Wednesday.

Mr Naqvi was accompanied by Sindh ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

During the meeting, the participants paid tribute to the valuable services of religious scholars and emphasised the importance of promoting religious harmony and unity across the country.

The interior minister said that no madressah or mosque will be closed, dismissing all claims on social media as baseless propaganda.

He said Pakistan has entered a new phase of development and called on all citizens to play a positive role in maintaining peace and stability.

The PST chairman Qadri assured full cooperation in promoting interfaith harmony and national solidarity.

Meanwhile, the interior minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Abdullah Shah Ghazi to pay his respects.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025