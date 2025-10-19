E-Paper | October 19, 2025

Growers may stop cultivating wheat in Sindh, warns SCA

Our Correspondent Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 08:13am

LARKANA: The Larkana chapter of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture has warned if the Sindh government does not fix support price for wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogram, growers will stop cultivating wheat this year.

Larkana SCA President Syed Siraj-ul-Oliya Rashdi, who presided over a meeting of the growers’ body, said that inflation in Pakistan had become unbearable for the common man as the price of flour had reached Rs110 per kg, while a 10 kg bag was now being sold for Rs1,100.

He said that it was the same flour that was purchased from wheat growers at the rate of Rs60 per kg, an increase of over 90 per cent in price. A tandoori roti was now sold for Rs20–25, whereas the government had fixed its price at Rs12, with a maximum limit of Rs15, he said.

“Where is the administration? Are the officers asleep, or is the entire government team in slumber?” he questioned.

He said that obstacles to the supply of wheat had increased, making it difficult for public to obtain it at reasonable prices.

On the other hand, price of rice flour had also increased, he said.

He said that farmers were currently selling paddy at Rs3,800 per 40 kg, but the official rate had now been set at Rs2,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, he said, the price of Basmati rice had increased by Rs60 per kg, yet the Basmati paddy was still being bought from farmers at rates much lower than even ordinary varieties of IRRI-6 and IRRI-8.

Likewise, vegetables purchased cheaply from farmers were being sold at 100pc higher prices, but no one was there to question the traders, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025

