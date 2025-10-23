SUP accuses SPSC officials of corrupt practices

NAWABSHAH: Sindh United Party (SUP) president Syed Zain Shah has criticised the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) for allegedly compromising merit and promoting corruption.

He was talking to reporters in a press conference at the village of Majeed Keerio near Sakrand the other day.

Zain, who is also convener of the Sindh Indus River Protection Movement, claimed that the SPSC officials were taking bribes and passing candidates without merit, which was not only tantamount to undermining merit but also creating a sense of despair in Sindh.

He also alleged that those who raised their voices against the SPSC were being harassed and fake cases were being filed against them, including journalists and activists like Imdad Soomro.

Zain Shah accused the PPP government of being involved in that “dark affair” and stated that its actions had been detrimental to Sindh’s interests.

He warned that if the SPSC continued its corrupt practices, the future generations would resort to buying their way through exams rather than studying and working hard, which would have a negative impact on society.

He demanded that a judicial committee be formed for investigation and taking action against those involved in the corruption and bribery.

The SPSC should be held accountable and made to adhere to merit-based selections, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 23rd, 2025