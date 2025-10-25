The weekly weird

Police let go driverless car after traffic violation

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

Police in San Bruno, California, were left puzzled after stopping a driverless Waymo taxi that made an illegal U-turn right in front of them. When officers approached, they found no one behind the wheel — forcing them to let the car go since “there was no human driver to ticket,” the department said on social media, joking that their citation book had “no box for robot.”

Police called the incident “a first” and contacted Waymo to report the glitch. The company said it is investigating and remains committed to road safety. Waymo’s autonomous taxis, operated in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles, use advanced mapping systems to navigate city streets without human drivers.

Man’s head gets stuck in traffic light

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

In another bizarre headline from China, a man in Chengdu had to be rescued after getting his head stuck inside a temporary traffic light!

The incident happened after he crashed his electric scooter into the pole. Somehow, his head slipped through the metal casing of the light, trapping him in the most unbelievable way.

Firefighters spent nearly 40 minutes carefully cutting through the structure to set him free. Fortunately, the man escaped with only minor injuries and a rather unforgettable story to tell.

Egyptian strongman pulls ship with teeth

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, 44, is hoping to set a new world record after pulling a 700-tonne ship with his teeth in Hurghada, on Egypt’s Red Sea coast. Nicknamed Kabonga, Mahrous later amazed spectators by pulling two ships weighing about 1,150 tonnes together. The strongman from Ismailia plans to send photos and videos of the feat to Guinness World Records, which currently lists the heaviest ship pull as 614 tonnes, achieved in 2018.

Earlier this year, Mahrous pulled a 279-tonne train with his teeth and was officially recognised by Guinness. In 2021, he also earned a title for towing a 15,730kg truck, proving that his jaw truly has world-class strength.

Homework marathon sends boy to hospital

www.huffingtonpost.com, www.upi.com, www.apnews.com

An 11-year-old boy in Changsha ended up in hospital after spending 14 hours straight doing homework. Starting at 8 am and studying until 10 pm, he ignored meals, breaks and rest — until his body gave up.

By night, Liangliang (as he’s identified) began breathing rapidly and felt dizzy, weak and numb.

His parents rushed him to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with hyperventilation caused by stress and exhaustion.

Doctors say they’ve seen a sharp rise in such cases, especially among students facing exam pressure.

Experts warn that long study hours without breaks can harm both the body and mind. Liangliang has since recovered, but his story is a reminder that even hard work needs rest — no homework is worth your health!

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025