Story time: Cooking up a rescue

Illustration by Aamnah Arshad

I have been a private chef for some time now, travelling from house to house and preparing professional, full-course meals. I cater to the wealthy — and that means catering to all their strange requests. But the request I got that day was the most bizarre one I’d ever had, and it wouldn’t be the last odd thing about this job.

The client, Amanda, was a woman in her mid-thirties. She was oddly insistent on managing the menu herself. She gave me a recipe book and asked me to make dishes from it. I wasn’t convinced, since I’m very particular about my ingredients, but she refused to listen. I finally agreed to cook what she asked, though something about her tone made me uneasy.

Hidden among the trees, in a place few could ever stumble upon, Amanda lived on a secluded island far from the crowd. The house stood out from its surroundings — large, elegant, yet eerily quiet. The only sounds were the occasional wails of sirens from patrol boats that circled the nearby waters. Though I couldn’t explain why, something about the place felt off.

The house looked abandoned. The grass had grown wild, dust clung to every surface, and the air inside felt heavy, as though it had been waiting too long for someone to return. When I finally met Amanda, her smile was wide but her eyes were empty. She had asked me to prepare lunch — there would be someone joining her later on.

While I worked, Amanda moved around me with an unsettling calm, watching every movement.

“Perfection is all I ask for. You’ll make it perfectly, won’t you?” she said. Then, after a pause that sent a chill down my spine, she added softly, “I want you to follow the recipe faithfully.”

When she stepped out of the house, I tried to focus on cooking. Then I realised that there weren’t enough ingredients for what I wanted to make.

“Amanda?” I called out. My voice echoed through the house, but there was no reply.

With little choice, I decided to look for the pantry myself. I opened a door off the kitchen — one I’d seen Amanda use earlier — expecting to find the pantry. Instead, I found a dimly lit passage.

I hesitated but stepped inside. Each footstep echoed sharply in the silence. My heartbeat quickened. Then I saw a light above a door at the far end of the passage. Moving forward, I opened it cautiously. What I saw inside shocked me — a man lay on the ground, moaning in pain beside a bed from which he must have fallen.

For a moment, I froze. I thought of running for help, but something told me there wasn’t time. I quickly rushed to him and helped him up.

“Please help me; I think I fell from the bed in my sleep,” the old man groaned.

Thankfully, there were no bones broken, and he was able to sit up on the bed with my help. I hurried back to the kitchen and brought him some juice and water from the fridge. He slowly drank it and thanked me.

Then the sound of a door creaking echoed down the corridor. Amanda was back.

“Can you please come here!” I called out.

Amanda rushed into the room and towards the old man. “Are you all right? What happened? Why is he here?”

Before I could say anything, the old man said, “Sorry, my dear, I fell down and this kind man heard my cries and came to help. But I am all right now.”

“Fine. Thanks for your help. Now go back to the kitchen and prepare the meal as I told you. I’ll be with you in a while,” Amanda said sternly.

Surprised and confused, I left the room. “Who is this old man? Why is Amanda hiding him? Is something wrong?” I wondered.

In the kitchen, I started preparing the meal, but my mind was not in it. Moreover, the recipes were unlike anything I had ever made, and I was having trouble understanding the handwriting too.

As soon as Amanda came back to the kitchen, I couldn’t help but ask, “Is everything okay? Who is this old man? Why is he in that room at the back of the house?”

“Oh, don’t worry about it. He’s my uncle. He stays with me, but he’s not well. I’m getting the meal cooked for him. The recipe book is my grandmother’s — his mother’s. I want him to taste the dishes she made so that he cheers up. See, I’m taking very good care of him,” she replied quickly.

When the food was ready, Amanda asked me to set it nicely on a large trolley, and then she took it to the old man’s room.

I began cleaning the kitchen but noticed that she hadn’t taken the dessert from the fridge. So I decided to take it to the room myself. As I got near the door, I heard raised voices.

The old man was speaking angrily. “No! This house is going to the trust as I’ve written in my will. I will not sign these papers! Do you think you can bribe me with food? Your kindness is nothing but greed.”

“Come on, Uncle! You can’t let the house go to strangers. I’m your only family!” Amanda argued.

“I want this house to become a shelter for old people, so that they can live in peace. You’ll just sell it for money. Don’t pretend you care about family and heritage!” he said firmly.

“Okay, you can’t say I didn’t ask politely. Now take this pen and sign here…” Before she could say more, I burst into the room.

“Stop right there!” I said. “He clearly doesn’t want to sign anything. You can’t force him.”

Amanda froze. Her expression changed instantly — fear and anger flashed across her face. But before she could say anything, I quickly turned to the old man.

“I think you should go and let him eat in peace,” I firmly told Amanda as I stood between her and the old man. Since I was much larger than her, she couldn’t do anything and left the room.

Turning to the old man, I said, “Sir, I think we should call someone — a doctor, or the authorities. You need proper care.”

I secretly managed to send a message from my phone to the coast guard station, whose patrol boats I had seen earlier. Luckily, one was nearby.

By the time Amanda realised what I’d done, the sound of a siren filled the air again — only this time, it was approaching the house. The officers arrived soon after and took charge of the situation. The old man told them everything, explaining that he had been kept there against his will.

Amanda was taken away for questioning, and the old man thanked me for helping him. “You’ve not just served me my favourite food that my mother used to make, but you also helped me escape signing my house away. You’ve served justice. I want you to keep my mother’s recipe book and make her dishes for others to enjoy,” he said with a smile.

That day, I realised that being a chef isn’t always about what’s on the plate — sometimes it’s about having the courage to do what’s right.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025