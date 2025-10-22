No armed group will be allowed to operate in country, declares Naqvi

• Interior minister holds separate meetings with religious leaders at Mufti Muneeb’s residence, meets Muttahida leaders at Governor House

• Evades question about ban on TLP, says action against those carrying weapons is ‘non-negotiable’

KARACHI: In a strong message, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made it clear on Tuesday that the federal government would take decisive action against any armed group operating in the country, regardless of its location or affiliation.

He also issued a firm rebuttal to the growing perception on social media, clarifying that the federal government was not targeting any specific religious sect.

The interior minister held a meeting with leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan at the Sindh Governor House.

Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, MQM-P Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and senior leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Aminul Haque lauded Mr Naqvi’s recent role in handling the law and order situation and in upholding the writ of the state across the four provinces.

Later, accompanied by the MQM-P leaders the interior minister told reporters at the Governor House that the ongoing actions were solely against armed groups, not peaceful religious communities.

“No one carrying weapons or operating in the form of armed jathas [groups] will be allowed to function under any circumstances,” he said when asked about the possibility of a ban on Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), without directly addressing the question. “Wherever an armed group is found — in any province — there will be action. That is non-negotiable.”

Mr Naqvi expressed “immense respect” for religious leaders, scholars and clerics, emphasising that the government’s actions were not aimed at any particular sect or group but only at those challenging the writ of the state.

“There was a perception being built on social media that the federal government is targeting a particular religious sect,” he said. “Such claims are completely false. We respect all our ulema, and this government has always stood by them. Pakistan was founded in the name of Islam, and our support for religious scholars and clerics remains firm. But anyone who comes armed will, under no circumstances, be allowed to operate.”

Naqvi meets religious scholars, clerics to address reservations

Before arriving at the Governor House, Mr Naqvi, accompanied by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, met prominent scholars and clerics at the residence of Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

Both sides agreed to convene a comprehensive meeting in Islamabad in the coming days to address key concerns raised by religious leaders. The scholars and clerics were assured that all legitimate and genuine issues presented by them would be addressed on a priority basis. A statement issued after the meeting said that a detailed discussion took place regarding “recent developments”, and the scholars expressed their viewpoints on various issues.

Mr Naqvi reiterated that the government remained committed to non-interference in the affairs of religious seminaries (madaris) and mosques.

“The government will not interfere in the affairs of madaris and mosques,” the statement quoted him as saying.

To ensure continued engagement, it was also agreed that a dedicated focal person would be appointed to maintain constant communication and coordination between the government and religious leadership, the statement added.

Other participants of the meeting included Allama Syed Muzaffar Shah, Mufti Abid Mubarak, Allama Liaqat Hussain Azhari, Allama Rehan Azhar Naumani, Mufti Rafiur Rehman Noorani, Allama Ashraf Gormani and Allama Ahmed Rabbani.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025