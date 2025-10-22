PTI leader booked for ‘plot grab attempt’

SAHIWAL: Police on Monday night registered a case against a PTI’s runner-up candidate for NA-141 in the 2024 election, his manager and 19 security guards for allegedly trying to grab a commercial plot worth Rs11 million.

The case was registered against Rana Amir Shahzad (also a former tehsil nazim), his manager Rana Tahir and 19 guards.

According to police, Shahzad and his men illegally erected a boundary wall and blocked a public access route leading to a private hospital at Super Market, Church Road.

The FIR was registered under sections 447, 511, 506, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Khalid Rehman, the plot’s owner and a resident of Old Civil Lines, Sahiwal.

As per the FIR, Khalid Rehman owns a seven-marla commercial plot located at Khawat No. 979, Khatoni No. 976, under Salim Khata.

The land serves as an access route to Hafiz Akhter Medical Complex, a private hospital owned by Dr Hafiz Akhter and Dr Hasnat.

On Sunday night, Shahzad allegedly arrived at the site with around 20 armed guards in five double-cabin vehicles and began constructing a concrete boundary wall, effectively blocking the hospital’s entryway. Witnesses said the guards intimidated hospital staff and local residents, who refrained from resisting due to fear of armed retaliation.

Upon learning of the encroachment, the plot owner approached the City Police and presented the original “Fard” document to refute Shahzad’s alleged fake ownership claim.

The next morning, Rehman demanded that Shahzad vacate the property but was reportedly threatened with dire consequences.

Police said the armed guards continued to occupy the site until late Monday night when a heavy contingent, including elite force personnel, reached the location and demolished the illegal structure.

The plot was subsequently restored to its rightful owner, and a case was registered against Shahzad, his manager, and 19 guards.

However, no arrests were made.

Eyewitnesses claimed that Shahzad and his guards quietly left the scene when the police began dismantling the structure.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025