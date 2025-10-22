Abbottabad, Fata, Sialkot and Multan end QAT third round with wins

LAHORE: Abbottabad, Fata, Sialkot and Multan won their respective Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches as the third round of the competition ended on Tuesday.

Sialkot’s Mohammad Ali picked up his 12th five-for (5-24) and in the process completed 200 first-class wickets to enable his team to dismiss Lahore Whites for 105 — who lost nine wickets for just 71 runs — in 35.5 overs on the fourth day as they fell 284 runs short of the victory target.

Ali registered 7-88 in the match while team-mate Athar Mehmood picked up three wickets as Sialkot registered their first win of the tournament. Sialkot’s Mohsin Riaz – who smashed 76 and 100 not out — earned the player-of-the-match honours.

Fast bowler Shahid Aziz handed Fata an emphatic 184-run win — their first in the event - over Karachi Blues at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar with his second five-wicket haul in the match.

Chasing 296 to win and 67-4 overnight, Karachi Blues batters were rattled by Shahid’s figures of 5-33 in 14.1 overs as he took his second first-class 10-wicket haul besides recording his career-best match figures of 10-78. The impressive effort was more than enough for him to receive the player-of-the-match award.

Multan made light work of the 35-run target set by Faisalabad to register their first victory and climbed to second spot on the points table besides Peshawar.

Earlier, Faisalabad resumed their second innings from overnight score of 223-5 and with 116 runs in arrears, but were dismissed for 373 in 129.3 overs.

Faisalabad’s overnight unbeaten batter Asim Ali Nasir registered his maiden first-class century (114) while wicket-keeper/batter Ali Shan remained unbeaten on 77. For Multan, Mohammad Shan dismissed three batters.

Aamer Yamin, who produced excellent bowling figures of 8-104 for Multan, was rightly given the man-of-the-match prize.

Islamabad fell 70 runs short of a mammoth 524-run target as they were dismissed for 453 after resuming from overnight score of 234-2 against Abbottabad at the Marghzar Cricket Ground in Islamabad. Man-of-the-match Khalid Usman claimed 5-115 for the winners.

Centurion Raja Hamza Waheed (117) was dismissed early in the day after he added 129 runs alongside Sarmad Bhatti (109), who struck his 11th first-class ton, for the seventh wicket. Jawad Ali (61) was the other notable scorer. Both the batters were dismissed by Khalid. Israr Hussain and Mohammad Adil took two wickets each.

Abbottabad’s Yasir Khan (185 and 56) was named player-of-the-match for his brilliant batting.

Scores in brief (day four):

Abbottabad beat Islamabad by 70 runs at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

ABBOTTABAD 437 in 102 overs (Yasir Khan 185, Ahmed Khan 55, Khayam Khan 46; Mohammad Nadeem 3-83, Musa Khan 2-47, Kaleem Dil 2-119. Jawad Ali 2-133) and 314-9 decl in 55 overs (Fakhar Zaman 74, Ahmed Khan 57 not out, Yasir Khan 56, Mohammad Bilal 54; Jawad Ali 3-126, Mohammad Nadeem 2-75); ISLAMABAD 228 in 54.2 overs (Shamyl Hussain 100; Israr Hussain 4-71, Aqib Khan 2-53, Mohammad Adil 2-54) and 453 in 114.1 overs (Raja Hamza Waheed 117, Sarmad Bhatti 109, Shamyl Hussain 81, Jawad Ali 61; Khalid Usman 5-115, Israr Hussain 2-82, Mohammad Adil 2-123)

Sialkot beat Lahore Whites by 284 runs at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad.

SIALKOT 222 in 70.5 overs (Mohsin Riaz 76, Ayaz Tasawar 52; Haseeb-ur-Rehman 4-47, Mohammad Abbas 2-44) and 402-7 decl in 88.3 overs (Mohsin Riaz 100 not out, Mohammad Huraira 90, Aashar Mehmood 79, Ayaz Tasawar 59; Ubaid Shah 3-126); LAHORE WHITES 235 in 70 overs (Haseeb-ur-Rehman 40, Mohammad Abbas 37 not out, Saad Nasim 36, Tayyab Tahir 33; Mohammad Hasnain 4-42, Athar Mehmood 3-47, Mohammad Ali 2-64) and 105 in 35.5 overs (Junaid Ali 23; Mohammad Ali 5-24, Athar Mehmood 3-23)

Fata beat Karachi Blues by 184 runs at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar.

FATA 312 in 77.1 overs (Mohammad Farooq 75, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi 54, Rehan Afridi 38, Khushdil Shah 34; Mohammad Asghar 3-47, Mushtaq Ahmed 3-78, Saqib Khan 3-104) and 190 in 62.4 overs (Mohammad Usman 56, Mohammad Farooq 54; Mohammad Asghar 4-28, Saqib Khan 4-47); KARACHI BLUES 207 in 68.2 overs (Abdullah Fazal 67, Haroon Arshad 42, Danish Aziz 37 not out; Shahid Aziz 5-45, Arshadullah 2-41, Zahid Mehmood 2-51) and 111 in 45.1 overs (Mohammad Usman Rahim 23, Haroon Arshad 20; Shahid Aziz 5-33, Sameen Gul 2-33)

Multan beat Faisalabad by 10 wickets at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad.

FAISALABAD 212 in 61.2 overs (Ali Shan 95, Atiq-ur-Rehman 46; Aamer Yamin 6-37, Mohammad Shan 2-79) and 373 in 129.3 overs (Asim Ali Nasir 114, Ali Shan 77 not out, Muhammad Awais Zafar 41, Atiq-ur-Rehman 37; Mohammad Shan 3-104, Aamer Yamin 2-67, Ali Usman 2-95); MULTAN 551-9 decl in 126 overs (Arafat Minhas 152 not out, Imran Rafiq 70, Waqar Hussain 67, Sharoon Siraj 64, Ali Usman 63, Bismillah Khan 47; Shahid Ali 3-139, Ahmed Safi Abdullah 2-90, Jahandad Khan 2-115) and 38-0 in 6.5 overs.

The fourth round of the event begins on Friday at different venues across the country.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025