SHC seeks compliance report on ban on commercial activities in public parks

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the counsel for the Karachi mayor and others to file compliance reports about its earlier order specifically prohibiting commercial activities in public parks.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro adjourned the hearing on a contempt application till Nov 5 after the counsel for the mayor and other alleged contemnors sought copies of the contempt application to file replies.

Leader of the Opposition in the City Council Advocate Saifuddin filed the application seeking contempt proceedings against the mayor, director general parks and others.

He submitted that the alleged contemnors had yet to comply with a judgement handed down by the bench last month about nine parks as commercial activities were still being carried out on the premises of these parks.

Bench will take up contempt application against mayor, others on Nov 5

At the outset of the hearing on Tuesday, two lawyers appeared and undertook to file vakalatnama (power of attorney) on behalf of the alleged contemnors and asked for copies of the application.

The applicant’s lawyer provided the same during the hearing.

Justice Kalhoro asked the lawyers why the subject judgement had not been complied with and directed them to come up with compliance report at the next hearing.

He also warned that the court will take action against the officials concerned if they the judgement was not implemented.

The bench in its order said, “Both learned counsel are required to submit a report in compliance of judgement dated 26.08.2025 specifically prohibiting activities on public parks.”

The applicant submitted that the SHC in its judgement had overturned the impugned resolution of the City Council regarding renting out parks and playgrounds under public-private partnerships and had ruled that the conversion of amenity parks and playgrounds for commercial use and renting them out under the public-private partnerships was illegal and without any lawful authority.

He also said that the SHC had also set aside the agreements inked between the KMC and private parties for renting out nine parks and playgrounds of the city.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025