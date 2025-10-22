E-Paper | October 22, 2025

Nehr-i-Khayyam restoration to be completed by June next year

APP Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 05:22am

KARACHI: The restoration of Nehr-i-Khayyam is slated for completion by June 2026, with plans to transform the canal into a modern recreational area, officials confirmed.

The project, initiated under the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, is being carried out in collaboration with the non-governmental organisation PANI (People and Nature Initiative), which includes leading architects.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, during an inspection of the ongoing work, noted that 32 per cent progress has been made on two culverts, including one dedicated to sewage drainage. The restoration involves cleaning sewage and waste from the canal and refilling it with clean water.

Plans also include landscaping, development of a park, family-friendly recreational facilities, and a food street, aiming to enhance the area’s appeal as a public space.

Mr Naqvi urged the Water Corporation to accelerate efforts and ensure the project meets its deadline.

Published in Dawn, October 22nd, 2025

