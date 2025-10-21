US will not send troops into Gaza: Vice President Vance

US Vice President JD Vance has said that the US will not send troops into Gaza, reiterating a pledge made by US President Donald Trump and US officials multiple times, AFP reports.

“There are not going to be American boots on the ground in Gaza. The president of the United States has made that very clear. All of our military leadership has made that very clear,” Vance said at a press conference in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, where a US-led mission is monitoring the Gaza ceasefire.

Vance added that the US would limit itself to providing “useful coordination”.