Aga Khan Education Service honours high achievers

CHITRAL: The “Merit Citation Ceremony 2025” organised by Aga Khan Education Service Pakistan (AKESP) was held here the other day at Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Chitral, with an aim of appreciating the academic excellence of the students who performed outstandingly in the Aga Khan University Examination Board Annual Examinations 2025.

The highlight of the day was the recognition of the exceptional achievements of students in which eight students from Aga Khan Higher Secondary School (AKHSS), Kuragh, and 10 from AKHSS Chitral secured outstanding positions in the board level annual examination.

The proud students were presented with honorary shields and certificates in the presence of their parents, teachers, and distinguished guests.

Brigadier (R) Khush Muhammad Khan, general manager, Gilgit-Baltistan-Chitral region, explained the aims and objectives of the event and expressed gratitude on behalf of the institution. He also mentioned the details of the results of the successful students and future plans and highlighted the Aga Khan Education Service’s continued commitment to promoting quality education.

“This year, 87 per cent of students achieved high grades, which is a clear testament to quality education and continuous progress while the graduates of Aga Khan Schools are now gaining admission not only to renowned universities in Pakistan but also to higher educational institutions abroad and are proving their mettle in various walks of life,” he said.

The chief guest, deputy commissioner Lower Chitral Rao Muhammad Hashim Azeem, highlighted the importance of hard work, independence and determination.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025