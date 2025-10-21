CUI finally gets regular rector

ISLAMABAD: Finally, Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) on Monday got regular Rector as Ministry of Science and Technology after approval of Chancellor, President Asif Ali Zardari, notified the appointment of new Rector.

According to the notification issued by the ministry, Prof Dr Raheel Qamar has been appointed as Rector Comsats for a period of five years from date of joining.

After considerable delay of over two years, CUI got regular rector.

The post of rector fell vacant in July 2023 when the then Rector Dr Mohammad Afzal resigned. Since, then the university is being run on ad hoc basis.

Last year, after competitive process, Dr Shahid Munir was appointed Rector, however, he did not take charge as he preferred to join another university in Lahore.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025