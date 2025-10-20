Sanctions against Israel remain on the table: EU official

Foreign ministers of EU countries are meeting in Luxembourg to discuss a range of issues including the situation in Gaza, Al Jazeera reports.

Prior to the meeting, EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, was asked about sanctions the EU was putting forward against Israeli officials as well as trade restrictions to pressure Israel.

“The situation has changed considering the developments last week,” Kallas told reporters. “But we will discuss with the foreign ministers. These measures are on the table. The question is what the foreign ministers decide to do with them.”

France’s foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, said that all crossings into Gaza need to be opened to allow aid to enter. He also called on all parties to the ceasefire to “strictly respect the commitments made in the agreement”.