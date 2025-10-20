Gaza reconstruction to cost $50bn: US envoy

Trump’s aide, Steve Witkoff, suggests that it will not be difficult for wealthy countries in the Middle East to raise funds to rebuild Gaza, where Israel has destroyed more than 80 per cent of buildings, Al Jazeera reports.

“The estimates are in the $50bn range. It might be a little bit less; it might be a little bit more,” Witkoff told CBS News. “I happen to think that that’s not a lot of money in that region.”

Some rights advocates have argued that Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza as the party responsible for the damage.