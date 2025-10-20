E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Balochistan IG for enhancing police’s anti-terror capacity

Saleem Shahid Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 08:16am
Balochistan Ins­pector General of Police Muhammad Tahir visits the BC Headquarters Badr Line in Quetta on September 22. — Photo courtesy Balochistan Police/Facebook
QUETTA: Balochistan Ins­pector General of Police Muhammad Tahir has said that all possible steps would be taken to strengthen the police force’s capacity to combat terrorism and crime, while also improving the welfare of its personnel.

After assuming charge as IGP, he held a meeting with senior journalists, acknowledging their role in highlighting crimes and public issues. “Journalists play an important role in pointing out problems, which helps the police and other institutions take steps to resolve the challenges faced by the people,” he said.

Speaking about the police force, the IGP said he would make every effort to provide more facilities and support to the personnel.

He announced a new welfare package for the families of martyred officers, serving, and retired emplo­yees, noting that compensation and financial benefits had been almost doubled from previous levels.

Under the new package, families of martyred police personnel (Shuhada) will receive Rs200,000 as immediate financial assistance, up from Rs100,000.Police employees will be entitled to Rs50,000 for their own marriages, while Rs200,000 will be provided for the marriage of daughters of martyred or deceased police personnel. Serving police officers will now receive Rs100,000 instead of Rs25,000 for the marriage of two daughters.

The widows of police employees will also receive enhanced monthly financial assistance.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

