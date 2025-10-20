E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Two girls ‘abducted’ in separate incidents

A Correspondent Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

BAHAWALPUR: Two teenage girls were allegedly abducted in separate incidents occurring in Qutabpur, Lodhran district and Multan Cantonment area on Sunday.

According to police, one Idrees complained to Qutabpur police in Lodhran district that he had gone somewhere and on his return he was told that his 17-year-old sister ‘A’ had been abducted by some unidentified persons at gunpoint from his house.

On his complaint, the police registered a case against the unidentified abductors and started investigations.

In the second incident, one Waheed reported to Multan Cantonment police that during his absence, his 18-year old daughter, ‘F’, was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons. Acting on the complaint, the police registered an abduction case without making any arrest so far.

LIVER TRANSPLANT: For the first time, doctors conducted liver transplant surgeries on two patients at the hospital of a private medical college in Lodhran.

According to a press release issued on Sunday by Shahida Islam Medical Colleg’s director Saad Islam, a team comprising Dr Abdul Wahab Dogar, Dr Hafiz Aamir Bashir and Dr Hafiz Usman Rizvi performed the procedures at the institute on two patients – Ashfaq Ahmed of Rajanpur district and Yasin of Multan district – in the college’s hospital for the first time.

Terming it a landmark medical achievement for south Punjab, the press release adds that the entire cost of both transplant procedures was borne by the hospital. It adds that the college plans to collaborate with the Punjab government under CM’s transplant programme and expand these services.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

