20 seminaries run by TLP sealed in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 10:24am
In this file photo, police personnel patrol a street following crackdown on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan activists during an anti-Israel protest in Muridke on October 13, 2025. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: As many as 20 seminaries, being run by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan in Rawalpindi, have been sealed, while eight mosques and a seminary were de-sealed and handed over to the Auqaf administrator.

On the other hand, the Islamabad Capital Territory police have been directed to launch a crackdown against TLP and arrest its activists.

In Rawalpindi, the police have sealed 21 seminaries and eight mosques being run by TLP since the crackdown was launched. Of the 21 seminaries, one seminary has been de-sealed and handed over to the Auqaf administration.

In line with the Punjab government’s directives, eight mosques linked to TLP had already been handed over to the Auqaf administration.

The eight mosques were located in Taxila, City, Saddar and Chakri areas.

Of the 21 seminaries, three are located in Gujar Khan, two in Kallar Syedan, four in Cantt area, while 12 are in Saddar.  One of the seminaries, located in Mandra, was not linked with TLP, the police said.

The Punjab government had already forwarded a formal recommendation to the Centre, requesting a formal ban on TLP, after recent deadly clashes across the province.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

