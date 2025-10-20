E-Paper | October 20, 2025

Delay in college affiliation hampers studies of students

Ibrahim Shinwari Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 05:11am

KHYBER: Delay in grant of affiliation by University of Peshawar (UoP) to Associate Degree (AD) subjects in postgraduate degree college Landi Kotal is hampering further studies of hundreds of students despite clearing their intermediate level examination a month ago.

Faculty members and students at the college told this scribe that nearly 300 students were currently awaiting admission to AD subjects of zoology, Urdu and political science but UoP seemed in a ‘sleeping mode’ to help resolve the issue.

They said that the college administration had long deposited the required fee for grant of affiliation to AD subjects but it was still awaiting a notification of approval from the UoP authorities.

Students aspiring to get a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in computer science also had to wait for one full month as the admission portal for the same courses was not functioning till October 18.

Teachers also demand increase in number of sanctioned posts

They said that the portal was opened and admissions were started only after they boycotted their classes a few days ago in protest against the unjustified delay in opening of the on-line portal for admissions.

They regretted that BS computer science and other AD subjects were already started in other postgraduate degree colleges of the province soon after admissions were completed two weeks after the results for intermediate level were announced.

“This is a critical loss of academic period, which students of Landi Kotal would not be able to recover while competing with students of other districts of the province,” Daud Khan, the president of college students association, said.

He said that UoP was averse to grant their college the AD affiliation owing to financial losses the university was faced with as it feared students from other districts would drift away from it as they were required to pay comparatively less annual fee for AD semesters in comparison to UoP.

Daud Khan also demanded an end to long hours of electricity loadshedding at the college. He sought provision of drinking and overcoming the sanitation and cleanliness issues at the college.

Faculty members of the college also took exception to prolonged delay in increasing the number of sanctioned posts of lecturers and professors for different subjects. They said that there were only 36 staff members, who were posted at the college since its establishment in 1970s while the number of students had increased manifold.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

From SAR to MENAAP

From SAR to MENAAP

Shazia Rafi
In repositioning its Pakistan lending programme, the World Bank must ensure that projects aimed at mitigating the climate

Editorial

Need for safeguards
20 Oct, 2025

Need for safeguards

ONE of the key manifestations of extremism in Pakistan is the misuse of blasphemy laws. While sacrilege can never be...
Absent transparency
20 Oct, 2025

Absent transparency

THE sale of the loss-making First Women Bank to a large investment company based in the UAE for a modest $14.6m,...
Hunger outbreak
20 Oct, 2025

Hunger outbreak

FEEDING people will be harder than ever as the UN World Food Programme warns of a hunger emergency for nearly 14m...
Measured response
Updated 19 Oct, 2025

Measured response

Dignity in repatriation cannot exist without humanity in intent.
Eradication in peril
19 Oct, 2025

Eradication in peril

PAKISTAN’S anti-polio campaign has once more been marred by bloodshed. Over the past week alone, three security...
Unfair vanity
19 Oct, 2025

Unfair vanity

OUR social prejudices equate beauty with fairness, although skin-lightening products are the darkest side of the...