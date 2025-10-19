Hamas says it needs DNA testing device to identify bodies returned by Israel

Some of the bodies of the 150 Palestinians returned by Israel show signs of torture, which constitutes “a war crime against humanity”, Al Jazeera reports quoting a statement by the group.

It said on Telegram: “Some of them were handcuffed and blindfolded, while others bore signs of being strangled or crushed under the occupation’s chains, confirming that the occupation executed them while they were prisoners.”

The group stressed that the identities of most of the bodies have not yet been determined, demanding a DNA testing device to identify them. Hamas also said it needed “heavy equipment to remove the rubble under which thousands of bodies remain buried”.

“What happened constitutes a full-fledged war crime and a crime against humanity that requires international accountability and responsibility.”