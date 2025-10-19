Pressure mounts on Netanyahu to resume fighting

Pressure from the Israeli political elite is being applied on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume the war, following what Israel claimed was a ceasefire violation by Hamas, which the Palestinian group has rejected, Al Jazeera reports.

Opposition leader and former member of Israel’s security council, Benny Gantz, has said all options should remain on the table for Israel, “including a return to military manoeuvring”.

Former PM and Netanyahu’s rival Naftali Bennett said Hamas had retaken control of Gaza, adding the group “must be destroyed”.