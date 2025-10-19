Mayulu goal helps PSG manage draw with Strasbourg

PARIS: Paris St Germain’s Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring during the Ligue 1 match against RC Strasbourg at the Parc des Princes. —Reuters

PARIS: Paris St Germain drew 3-3 at home against Strasbourg on Friday but managed to stay top of Ligue 1, with midfielder Senny Mayulu scoring to rescue a point for the hosts.

PSG lead the standings on 17 points, one ahead of Strasbourg, while Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais are on 15 points with a game in hand.

It took six minutes for PSG to break the deadlock, as Bradley Barcola finished from close range after being played through.

The visitors drew level in the 26th minute when Joaquin Panichelli scored a header, before Diego Moreira touched in to put Strasbourg ahead four minutes before the break.

Panichelli grabbed his second four minutes after the restart when a low cross found him unmarked in the box.

However, Goncalo Ramos gave PSG some hope from the penalty spot after visiting goalkeeper Mike Penders brought down Desire Doue in the 58th minute.

PSG kept pressing and were rewarded in the 79th minute when Mayulu headed in a rebound after missing his first attempt from close range.

“Strasbourg are without any doubt one of the best teams in Ligue 1, so we knew how difficult it was going to be,” said Luis Enrique, who nevertheless insisted that he had no choice but to rest several key players who had just returned from international duty.

Achraf Hakimi and Vitinha were unused substitutes, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was among those only brought on in the second half.

“Our objective is to be in a position to win every competition but that will be very difficult,” the Spanish coach added. “We still need to get three or four important players back but I think it was a good performance from those who played.”

The Champions League title-holders now turn their attentions back to their European campaign and a trip to Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday — they have already beaten Atalanta and Barcelona in the competition this season.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2025